Head-To-Head Analysis: Aphria (NYSE:APHA) versus Nutra Pharma (NYSE:NPHC)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 30.15 -$4.02 million N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 6.83 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -38.91

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nutra Pharma and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aphria has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 91.76%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Aphria on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

