Head-To-Head Comparison: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.28%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 241.59%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.25% -41.09% Genocea Biosciences N/A -152.70% -70.41%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 44.03 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.20 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.06

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Genocea Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

