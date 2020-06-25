Head to Head Review: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and SmartHeat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -2,799.42% -216.61% -115.43% SmartHeat N/A -1.04% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exactus and SmartHeat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartHeat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Exactus has a beta of 6, meaning that its stock price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartHeat has a beta of 44.22, meaning that its stock price is 4,322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of SmartHeat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and SmartHeat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 14.21 -$9.69 million N/A N/A SmartHeat $6.03 million N/A $480,000.00 N/A N/A

SmartHeat has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

SmartHeat beats Exactus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

SmartHeat Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications. The company was formerly known as Pacific Goldrim Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SmartHeat Inc. in April 2008. SmartHeat Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenyang, China. SmartHeat Inc. is a subsidiary of Northtech Holdings Inc.

