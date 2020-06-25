Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Hologic by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 473,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 261,430 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. 269,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

