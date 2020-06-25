Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $266.00 at Nomura Instinet

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $252.00 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $246.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.