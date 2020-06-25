Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FIX

Analysts at FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FIX’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of FIXX opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $709.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $9,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

