HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.80

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €69.80 ($78.43) and last traded at €69.30 ($77.87), with a volume of 22944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($75.28).

A number of research firms recently commented on HBH. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.44 and its 200 day moving average is €54.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:HBH)

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.