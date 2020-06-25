Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HURN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,119 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,535 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 596,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

