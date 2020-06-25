Invesco Ltd. Buys 474,001 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.70% of TCF Financial worth $58,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

