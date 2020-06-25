Investors Buy High Volume of Lipocine Call Options (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 772% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,292,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lipocine by 71.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

