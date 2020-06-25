Investors Buy High Volume of Plug Power Call Options (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 78,890 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 23,202 call options.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $1,802,641.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,565,106 shares of company stock worth $7,507,045. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

