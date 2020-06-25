Investors Purchase Large Volume of Patterson Companies Call Options (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 252 call options.

PDCO stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.