iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 766.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,549 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,072,000 after acquiring an additional 458,592 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 494,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

