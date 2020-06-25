Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JPHLF stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Japan Post has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.68.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, and Life Insurance segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

