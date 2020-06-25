Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €115.00 ($129.21) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.50 ($134.27) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.03 ($132.62).

FRA LEG opened at €114.46 ($128.61) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a one year high of €98.50 ($110.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.49.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

