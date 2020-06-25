Jefferies Financial Group Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $225.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.10.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AON by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,438,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.