John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZTLF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

