John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.