JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $21.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.