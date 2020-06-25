KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.