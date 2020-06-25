KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KB Home by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.