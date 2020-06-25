Kleros 24-Hour Volume Tops $120,145.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Kleros has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $120,145.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

