Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NYSE:KFY opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after buying an additional 1,056,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,301,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

