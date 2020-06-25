La-Z-Boy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.