Lake Street Capital Boosts Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Price Target to $9.00

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:STXS opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

In other Stereotaxis news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 39,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $207,160.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 202,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

