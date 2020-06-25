Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Nomura boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.89.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $305.78 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $175.58 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

