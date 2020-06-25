Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lazard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NYSE LAZ opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.75. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 49.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lazard by 166,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

