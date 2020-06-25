Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Livongo Health traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $78.45, 2,569,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,659,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

LVGO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

In other Livongo Health news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $9,764,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,257 shares of company stock worth $26,878,635. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 229.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 167.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of -64.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

