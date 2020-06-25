Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Loews by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

L stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,899. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

