Loop Capital Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $129.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $211.96 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

