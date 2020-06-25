Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

