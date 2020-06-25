MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $180.86 and last traded at $175.57, with a volume of 363169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.27.

The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.99 and its 200-day moving average is $160.99.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.