Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,641 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 120.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $109.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

