Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $198.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.41. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.24.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.