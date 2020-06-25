Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,630 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 246.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22,311.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 144,575 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 362,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,488,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 385,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

