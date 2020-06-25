Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,120 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 26,500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,716,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

