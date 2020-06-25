Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

