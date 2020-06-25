Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,144 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 381.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 71.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 769,172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,059,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.