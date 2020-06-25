Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 82,676 Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.66. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,823 shares of company stock valued at $690,406. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

