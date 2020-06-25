Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,526,000 after buying an additional 124,473 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

