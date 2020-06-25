Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 3,704.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

BWXT opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

