Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 623.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE:XEC opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

