Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE BK opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.