Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

