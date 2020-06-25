Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,403 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $54,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $205,208 over the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

