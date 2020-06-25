Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $9,477,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

