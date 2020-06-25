Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

