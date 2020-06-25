MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meggitt Plc designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace and defense markets and applies its core sensing and control technologies to hydro, steam and gas turbo machinery generators, oil and gas applications and the medical, mainstream industrial, test engineering and transportation sectors. It operating segments includes Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and Meggitt Equipment Group. Meggitt Plc is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEGGY. Societe Generale downgraded MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.70. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

