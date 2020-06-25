Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $297,701.39 and $303.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

