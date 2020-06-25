Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBSB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

